Cop shot dead in Antipolo City

SAN PEDRO CITY—A policeman from Antipolo City in Rizal province was shot dead as he was leaving home for work Tuesday evening, a report on Wednesday said.

Police Officer 3 Rodolfo Billodo Jr. died due to multiple bullet wounds following an attack near his residence in Barangay Mambugan around 10 p.m., said Antipolo City police chief Supt. Raynold Rosero.

He said Billodo was onboard his vehicle when the gunman approached him and fired shots.

“The (suspect) emptied two magazines, seemed really angry at him,” Rosero said in a phone interview.

The police are eyeing family feud as Billodo previously faced complaints over a property filed against him by his relatives. Rosero declined to give more details pending the result of the investigation.

He said witnesses saw the gunman escaped on a motorcycle driven by another person after the shooting. JPV