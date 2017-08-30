Lapeña’s priority: End ‘pasalubong,’ ‘tara’ at Customs

Newly-assumed Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña said Wednesday that he would do away with the culture of “pasalubong” and “tara” at the bureau.

“The marching order given to me by President Duterte is to stop corruption and increase revenue,” said Lapeña, whose last assignment was leadership of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

He said Duterte asked him to address the perennial problems that have beset the Bureau of Customs for decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My top priority and it should be clear to everyone–is to do away with the culture of ‘pasalubong’ and ‘tara’, ” Lapeña said.

“Strictly no gift and no take policy,” he said, adding that he would institute changes to help regain public trust and confidence.

The new BOC chief also vowed to institutionalize reforms for a more organized and systematic customs administration to improve revenue collection efficiency, and at the same time maintain close monitoring of inbound and outbound cargoes through formal channels to prevent illegal smuggling.

“I will implement a one-strike policy to boost internal cleansing, which will be supported by intensified counter-intelligence efforts,” Lapeña said.

“To my BOC family, I seek your support and cooperation. Help me do my job. I cannot do it alone,” he appealed to employees. CBB