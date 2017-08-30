Lapeña warns corrupt Customs personnel

“I will get you.”

This was how new Customs Chief Isidro Lapeña warned corrupt individuals who plan to “collect or ask” money from the Bureau of Customs (BOC) during the turnover ceremony on Wednesday.

“It’s either you are with me, or I’ll take you out,” added Isidro, the outgoing director-general of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

The new Customs chief also reiterated the marching order given to him by President Rodrigo Duterte.

“The marching order given to me by President Rodrigo Duterte is to address the perennial problems that have beset the BOC for years,” Lapeña said.

“My top priority, and it should be clear to anyone, is to do away with the culture of “pasalubong” and “tara”,” he added.

Meanwhile, resigned Customs Chief Nicanor Faeldon also appealed to the public and to BOC officials to help the new commissioner in implementing his reforms.

Lapeña said that similar to what he did in PDEA, he will implement a “one-strike policy” among erring officials to “boost internal cleansing.” CBB