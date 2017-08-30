Faeldon dares 2 lawmakers to file charges against him

Outgoing Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon on Tuesday dared Sen. Panfilo Lacson and Surigao del Norte Rep. Ace Barbers to file charges against him over alleged corruption in the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

“I challenge you (Lacson) to file cases against all those you have named as involved in corruption. If you cannot file a case against us, that is such an idiotic move of yours,” Faeldon said at Tuesday’s flag-raising ceremony attended BOC officials and employees.

“I also challenge Barbers who appears to be wanting to run again for the Senate. File a case immediately,” he said.

In a privilege speech last week, Lacson said Faeldon was among those receiving “bribe” money, including P100 million as a “welcome gift” right after he assumed the top BOC post.

House committee probe

Faeldon, who has denied the allegation, is under fire due to the P6.4 billion worth of “shabu” (crystal meth) smuggled into the country from China via the BOC.

It was Barbers who first called for Faeldon’s resignation.

The House committee on dangerous drugs, which Barbers chairs, has approved a committee report recommending the filing of criminal and administrative charges against Faeldon and other officials allegedly involved in

the “tara” (payola) system in the BOC.

Faeldon hit back at Lacson on Thursday, saying the senator’s son, Panfilo “Pampi” Lacson Jr., had been smuggling billions of pesos worth of cement into the country.

“Senator Lacson, you are wrong when you accused me that I have tolerated corruption in the bureau. You should have come here. The only clear corrupt practices done here, as far as my investigation is concerned, are the activities in which your son is involved,” he said.

Pursuit of justice

Faeldon said he would file a case against Lacson Jr.

“I will prove that your son is involved in smuggling. I will file a case so that your hypocrisy can be uncovered,” he said.

Faeldon vowed to pursue justice for all those named by Lacson as corrupt.

“I will challenge the limitation of your immunity, in court and in public opinion,” he said of the senator, as he appealed to the public to help, instead of maligning the bureau.

“If you really care for this bureau, help it. You can do a lot to help it so that it can be reformed,” Faeldon said.

Silent investigations

According to Faeldon, around 800 cases have been resolved under his leadership.

“Silently, our legal and accounts management office have conducted investigations. That’s why 800 cases have been resolved. There were importers who were suspended and their accreditation canceled,” he said

Faeldon added that some 1,400 cases were still being probed.

“We are not loudmouthed like you, Senator Lacson. We silently conducted those investigations,” he said.