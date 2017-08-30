Espenido to Iloilo mayor: See you soon

Chief Insp. Jovie Espenido on Tuesday told Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog to just relax, and assured the mayor he was prolife after the latter said he was “puzzled” by the former’s impending designation as the city’s next chief of police.

Quoting verses from the Bible, the controversial police officer, who led the violent raid that led to the killing of Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr., and 15 others on July 30, said Mabilog need not worry if he was not involved in any unlawful activities.

President Rodrigo Duterte had identified Mabilog as one of the country’s narcopoliticians and described Iloilo as the “most shabulized” city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Espenido, currently the Ozamiz police chief, went to the Department of Justice to attend the preliminary investigation of the murder and arbitrary detention cases he was facing in connection with the killing of nine suspected robbers in Ozamiz.

“Why will you be afraid? Proverbs 28:1 said ‘The wicked will run without chasing them, but an honest person is as brave as a lion,’” Espenido told reporters in a mix of English and Filipino.

“If they did something bad, then they should leave. If not, why should they be afraid? Only those who were involved in illegal acts are afraid of the government,” he said.

Asked about his message to Mabilog, he said: “Relax. I’m prolife. We’ll see each other soon, Mayor.”

He said he has yet to speak with Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa about his transfer to Iloilo after Mr. Duterte announced Espenido’s next posting during the National Heroes’ Day commemoration on Monday.

As to the President’s question if Mabilog would “live” with him as Iloilo police chief, Espenido said: “That’s God’s will.”