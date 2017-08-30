19 police execs in Calabarzon face reassignment

SAN PEDRO CITY — At least 19 police officers in key cities and towns in Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) would be reassigned but a regional police official on Tuesday said this had nothing to do with their performance in the government’s campaign against illegal drugs.

“It’s just the usual reshuffling,” said Supt. Chitadel Gaoiran, regional police spokesperson.

The order, issued by Chief Supt. Mao Aplasca, regional police director, covered four cities in Cavite province; five in Laguna province; a city and a town in Batangas province; and two towns in Quezon province. —Maricar Cinco