Western Visayas police confirms transfer order of Espenido

ILOILO CITY — The Western Visayas Police Regional Office 6 (PRO-6) confirmed on Tuesday evening an order relieving Chief Insp. Jovie Espenido from his post as Ozamiz City police chief and his transfer to PRO-6.

Special Order Number 8834 took effect Aug. 29, according to an advisory from the PRO-6 Public Information Office.

His specific designation will be determined after his courtesy call to the PRO-6, according to the advisory.

Earlier on Tuesday, the PRO-6 also announced the relief of Senior Supt. Remus Zacharias Canieso, chief of the Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO), who was designated as chief of the directorial staff of the regional police office of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

Canieso was replaced by Senior Supt. Jesus Cambay Jr., who was PRO-6 deputy regional director of operations.

In an earlier interview, Supt. Gilbert Gorero, PRO-6 spokesperson, said Espino’s assignment and designation would depend on orders from the national headquarters of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Espenido’s current rank disqualifies him from assuming the post of chief or deputy chief of the ICPO or the Iloilo Provincial Police Office (IPPO).

According to Gorero, under the PNP organizational structure and “staffing pattern,” only police officials with the rank of senior superintendent (two ranks higher than Espenido’s) can assume the post of provincial or city police director.

The deputy chief of city and provincial police offices requires the rank of superintendent (one rank higher than Espenido’s).

With his current rank, Espenido can be designated as a station commander under the ICPO or as head of line branches including intelligence, operations and administration.

“But it will depend on the orders from our headquarters whether it is a general order of assignment to PRO-6 or with a specific designation,” Gorero told the Inquirer. /atm