Tuesday, August 29, 2017
Man runs amok, killing 3 in Pasay; shot dead by cops after 5-hour hunt

/ 12:20 AM August 30, 2017
Bystanders outside Central Park Condo in Pasay - 29 Aug 2017

Bystanders flock outside the Central Park Condominium in Pasay where the killings took place on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. (Photo courtesy of HAROLD CHRISTIAN CEMETARA)

A knife-wielding man who killed three persons and wounded at least five was shot dead by police officers after a five-hour chase inside a Pasay condominium on Tuesday night.

Robert Garan was “neutralized” by members of the Special Weapons and Tactics at the 22nd floor of Central Park Condominium on D. Jorge Street, Barangay 132 around 11 p.m.

Director Oscar Albayalde, chief of the National Capital Region Police Office, said Garan stabbed his girlfriend, Emelyn Sagun, after they had an argument at around 6:30 p.m.

Quoting Sagun’s sister, Albayalde said the couple had an argument in their unit at the 16th floor. After that, Garan went amok and stabbed Sagun and pushed her off the staircase.

Garan eventually started stabbing people he met at the 16th and 17th floors, leaving two other unidentified persons – a man and a woman – dead.

Albayalde said at least five other persons were wounded and were rushed to Pasay City General Hospital.

Investigation is still ongoing. /atm

