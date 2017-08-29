PAO chief tells critics: Don’t muddle Kian case with accusations

Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) Chief Persida Acosta dispelled allegations that the meeting between President Rodrigo Duterte and Kian delos Santos’ parents was a move to “neutralize” the public’s anger on the recent killings.

“Teka muna, ‘wag silang gagawa ng haka-haka.’Yan ang mahirap dyan eh (Hold your horses. Do not concoct these conjectures. They will only complicate the situation),” Acosta said in an interview over Radyo Inquirer on Tuesday.

Delos Santos’ parents, Lorenza and Saldy, met with Duterte at Malacañang on Monday.

According to Lorenza, the President vowed a speedy resolution on the case of their son, who was killed by cops during an anti-drug operations in Caloocan City on the night of August 16.

Acosta, who is handling the case of the 17-year-old student, also denied accusations that she was “manipulating” the case.

“Sinasabi rin nila nagluluto raw ako ng kaso. Wala ‘kong nilulutong kaso, (They are saying I am manipulating this case. I have never manipulated a case)” the PAO chief said.

Acosta also assured that justice and truth will be served for Delos Santos.

“Katotohanan lang. Kilala nyo ko 27 taon na kong abogado. Kung ano’ng totoo ‘yun ang maghahari hindi kuro-kuro (We are after the truth only. You know me, I have been a lawyer for 27 years already. The truth, not these conjectures, will prevail),” she said.

“Mali yan (accusations) dapat based on evidence at ‘wag bintang nang bintang (That is wrong. They should make statements based on evidence and not accusations),” Acosta added. IDL