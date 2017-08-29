Ombudsman Morales ‘not privy’ to nephew’s alleged Customs dealings

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales on Tuesday said she does not have any knowledge about the activities of her nephew and presidential son-in-law Mans Carpio after the latter was accused of having illegal dealings with the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

“Well, I’m not privy to any moves or any activities or anything that my relatives are into. So I have no reaction,” Morales told reporters at the Senate.

Asked if she was aware about Mans’ “reputation” within the Customs community, she said: “I don’t know about his reputation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Morales attended the Finance committee’s hearing on the Office of the Ombudsman’s proposed budget for 2018.

Mans is the son of the Ombudsman’s brother Atty. Lucas Carpio, Jr., husband of Court of Appeals Justice Agnes Reyes Carpio.

During the Senate blue ribbon committee hearing on the P6.4 billion drug shipment from China, resigned BOC intelligence service chief Neil Estrella confirmed that the husband of presidential daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, visited former BOC commissioner Nicanor Faeldon’s office.

READ: Estrella confirms visit of Duterte’s son-in-law at BOC

Broker Mark Taguba II claimed in earlier congressional hearings that he dealt with the members of the Davao group, including Davao City councilor Nilo “Small” Abellera Jr., who told him to pay P5 million so he could seek protection from Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, President Duterte’s son.

Citing information from his “three sources,” Trillanes said he learned that Mans went to the BOC “at least five occasions.”

Considering that the Dutertes have no official business with the Customs, Trillanes said Mans and Paolo were “exerting influence and endorsing people” to the agency.

Trillanes said the two were involved in “technical smuggling,” which he said probably allowed the 605 kilograms shabu to sneak past the BOC’s scrutiny.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Mans was quick to answer to Trillanes’s allegations, describing the senator as “a desperate rumormonger who happens to be a senator.

READ: Mans Carpio accuses Trillanes of rumormongering

“I represent many clients who have transactions with the Bureau of Customs. It is my job as a lawyer to appear before government agencies for and on behalf of my principals,” Carpio said in his Facebook post.

“Senator Trillanes is imputing malice in saying that my appearance before the BOC is because of smuggling. He is just a desperate rumormonger who happens to be a senator. #desperado,” he added.IDL