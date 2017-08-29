Mans Carpio accuses Trillanes of rumormongering

“He is just a desperate rumormonger who happens to be a senator.”

This was the reaction on Tuesday of Mans Carpio, son-in-law of President Rodrigo Duterte, to the accusations of Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, who linked him to the alleged Davao group involved in smuggling activities at the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

“I represent many clients who have transactions with the Bureau of Customs. It is my job as a lawyer to appear before government agencies for and on behalf of my principals,” Carpio said in his Facebook post.

Carpio, the husband of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, also downplayed Trillanes’ claims branding it as the senator’s “desperate” move.

“Senator Trillanes is imputing malice in saying that my appearance before the BOC is because of smuggling. He is just a desperate rumormonger who happens to be a senator. #desperado,” he added.

Former Customs intelligence service chief Neil Estrella earlier revealed that he saw Carpio came out from resigned Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon’s office. Estrella admitted this during Thursday’s Senate hearing on the P6.4 billion worth of shabu shipment that slipped past the BOC.

When asked what Carpio’s business in Faeldon’s office was, Estrella said: “I am not privy to the situation. I just came down from my office and I chanced upon him (Carpio) going out of the office of the commissioner.” JPV