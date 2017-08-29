Duterte admin gets ‘very good’ rating in protecting human rights

President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration received a “very good” net satisfaction rating in protecting human rights in the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

The administration got a +55 net rating for human rights protection as it maintained an overall “very good” net public satisfaction rating for four consecutive quarters.

The second quarter survey, first published by the BusinessWorld on Tuesday, found 75 percent satisfied with the national government, 13 percent undecided and 11 percent dissatisfied. The survey was conducted from June 23 to 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government also had a net satisfaction rating of +64 (% satisfied minus % dissatisfied), classified by the SWS as “very good” even as it was slightly lower than March’s +66, the survey said.

The survey was conducted via face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults nationwide and with sampling error margins of ±3 points.

Malacañang said it was grateful to the public for the results of the survey.

“We appreciate the people’s recognition of the efforts and hard work of the current government as public appreciation on the Duterte’s administration continues to remain “very good” at +64,” Presidential Spokesperson Abella said in a Palace briefing.

“As a result, the Duterte administration posted the highest first four-quarter average net satisfaction rating ever recorded,” Abella added.

The SWS said that the first four quarters of the Duterte administration had a net satisfaction rating of “very good” +64. The previous administrations’ four-quarter average scores were “very good” +55 under Benigno S. C. Aquino III, Gloria M. Arroyo’s “moderate” +19, Joseph E. Estrada’s “moderate” +29 and Fidel V. Ramos’s “moderate” +29.

Apart from protecting human rights, the national government also got “very good” marks in three issues: helping the poor (+65), defending the country’s territorial rights (+51) and providing jobs (+51).

It received “good” marks in fighting terrorism, foreign relations, fighting crimes, eradicating graft and corruption, solving extrajudicial killings, reconciling with Muslim rebels, ensuring that no family will ever be hungry, and reconciling with communist rebels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Duterte administration got “moderate” marks on issues related to recovering “hidden wealth stolen” by former president Ferdinand Marcos and his cronies, traffic problems and fighting inflation.

Grouped by geographical location, responses stayed “excellent” in Duterte’s stronghold, Mindanao, though slightly down at +72 from March’s +79.

The SWS said responses remained “very good” elsewhere, though down 11 points to +56 in the Visayas, five points more at +67 in Metro Manila and up three points at +63 elsewhere in Luzon.

Scores also remained “very good” across socioeconomic classes, the survey agency added. CBB