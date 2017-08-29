Davao councilor Abellera denies hand in P6.4-B shabu shipment

Davao councilor Nilo Abellera Jr. has denied his involvement in the P6.4 billion worth of shabu shipment from China that entered the country in May.

Abellera, who skipped the Senate blue ribbon committee hearing on Tuesday, sent an affidavit stating his denial. He also stated that his mother was sick and he had to rush to Samar.

“I hereby state that I have no knowledge, let alone any participation on the shipment of shabu from China, subject matter of the current Senate investigation,” Abellera said in his affidavit which was read at the beginning of the probe.

Customs “fixer” Mark Taguba earlier tagged Abellera as the “Small” of the alleged Davao Group he transacted with, together with aliases “Tita Nanie and Jack.”

“Basically he said that he does not know Mr. Taguba nor does he have anything to do with the alleged smuggling of the drug shipment into the Philippines, nor is he the alleged bagman of Commissioner Faeldon,” said Rodolfo Quimbo, the director general of the Senate Blue Ribbon Oversight Office Management, when asked by panel chair Senator Richard Gordon on the contents of Abellera’s affidavit.

“He texted myself this morning and said his mother is sick and therefore (he can’t make it). And then I forwarded it to you Gordon)… and he had to rush to Samar,” Quimbo added.

Quimbo said Abellera also requested to attend the Senate hearings on August 31 and September 4, to make up for his absence in today’s hearing. CBB