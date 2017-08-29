Duterte tells Faeldon: Just relax, get married

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Find a girl, settle down. Just relax, take it easy.

This was President Rodrigo Duterte’s fatherly advice to former Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon as he admitted that he had no position yet in mind for the former mutineer.

The President said it was Faeldon who insisted that he resign so there would be no more “issue” against Mr. Duterte.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know if he’s willing to work again or not. I still haven’t thought about it,” Mr. Duterte said in a press briefing here after giving grants and indemnification to poultry raisers affected by bird flu.

When asked if Faeldon was going to be given a new portfolio, the President said: “I have not yet thought of anyone.”

“Go on vacation first. Get married. Last time, it did not work out … and then we talk again,” Mr. Duterte said.

The President said he did not want to fire Faeldon but Congress was insistent on sacking the former Customs chief.

“I told him to take a few days off … The reason why it took me time is because Congress is still investigating,” Mr. Duterte said.

“I wanted to wait until they were finished in respect to the man but they were ahead in asking that [Faeldon] resign,” he said.

The President accepted Faeldon’s resignation on Aug. 21 amid the P6.4 billion “shabu” shipment controversy at the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Mr. Duterte named Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Director Isidro Lapeña as Faeldon’s replacement at the BOC.