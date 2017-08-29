PH to ink deal with Singapore on solving traffic woes

Transport officials are turning to Singapore for help in addressing the country’s perennial traffic problem which is costing the economy at least P2.4 billion daily.

Tim Orbos, the transport undersecretary for road transport, said on Monday that within the year, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) would enter into an agreement with the Singaporean government to help the country deal with its traffic woes.

“They will help us properly manage [our transport systems] in Metro Manila and in the entire Philippines, similar to what they did in Singapore,” Orbos said in a TV interview.

Among the key programs the DOTr was eyeing was the use of the automated fare collection system. Also, only a few corporations in Singapore run the country’s transport systems as Orbos said they were urging existing operators to form cooperatives. —Jovic Yee