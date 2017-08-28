Duterte assures Kian’s parents: Only due process will prevail

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday assured the parents of 17-year old Kian Loyd Delos Santos that justice would be served for their son killed in a drug operation in Caloocan City.

Lorenza and Saldy delos Santos met with Duterte at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang.

“During their meeting, the President reassured that there will be no interference in the case citing that only due process will prevail and that the handling of the case will be fair,” a Presidential Communications Opeations Office (PCOO) statement said.

Lorenza, mother of Kian, said the President promised them a speedy resolution of the case.

“Pinangako naman po niya sa amin na sa lalong madaling panahon ay tutulungan niya kaming malutas ang kaso dahil hindi po niya papayagan kung sinuman daw po iyong nagkasala ay dapat maparusahan,” she said in a video interview with Communications Assisant Secretary Margaux “Mocha” Uson.

(He promised that he will help us with a quick resolution of the case because he will not allow anyone to get away with crime and that person must be punished.)

Lorenza said they were less worried now after the meeting with the President.

“Dahil alam naman po natin na si Pangulong Duterte ang Presidente natin so wala na pong agam-agam na pagtitiwalang buong puso na makakatulong po siya na mapadali ang pagresolba ng kaso ng anak ko,” she said.

(Since we know that Duterte is our President, we don’t have any doubts and we trust wholeheartedly that he will help in quickly resolving the case of our son.)

Kian’s father, Saldy, said they were more secure after meeting Duterte.

“Panatag na. Nawala na iyong takot sa buhay namin. Iyon lang po. Masaya,” he said.

(We feel secure. We don’t fear for our lives anymore. That’s it. We’re happy.)

Dutere met with the teenager’s parents together with Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II, Public Attorney’s Office Chief Persida Acosta, and Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) Founding Chairman Dante Jimenez. JE