Mabilog on Espenido: He’s welcome but ‘I pray to ‘God for His protection’

ILOILO CITY—Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog is puzzled at but welcomes President Duterte’s announcement that Chief Insp. Jovie Espenido will be assigned here.

“I am puzzled that Chief Insp. Espenido is being assigned here, and that the President has again mentioned my name. But if that is his directive, then I will work closely and cooperate with Chief Insp. Espenido in completely wiping out the remnants, if there are still any, of the illegal drugs syndicate in Iloilo City,” the mayor said in a statement.

Asked whether Espenido’s assignment was a cause for concern for his and his family’s safety, Mabilog said: “I have gone past being afraid. I know I have done what needs to be done to stop illegal drugs in the city. If I didn’t do enough in the past, I am truly remorseful.”

He said that for the past year, his efforts were “almost wholly focused” on the war against illegal drugs.

He said the record of his efforts against illegal drugs can speak for itself.

“Even if I was effectively stripped of my powers of supervision and control over the police, I poured everything within my authority as local chief executive to help the (Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency) and (Philippine National Police) in pursuing this war,” the mayor said.

“I pray to God for His protection and guidance. I entrust everything unto Him. I pray that my family will always stay out of harm’s way,” he said.

Espenido’s assignment in Iloilo will hopefully provide a venue for the President to have a clearer picture on the situation in the city, according to Mabilog.

“Chief Insp. Espenido himself will see what we have done, and he will give the President an objective report that indeed, Iloilo City does not deserve the label “hotbed” of illegal drugs. Not anymore,” he said.

“Gina-abi-abi ko gid ang pag assign ni Chief Inspector Jovie Espenido diri sa Iloilo, although wala pa nabal-an kon sa city or sa province. Naga-laum ako nga mabuligan kita ni Chief Inspector Espenido nga lubos nga matapna ang problema sa illegal drugs. (I welcome the assignment of Chief Insp. Jovie Espenido here in Iloilo, although we do not know if it will be in the city or province. I hope that Chief Inspector Espenido can help us totally eradicate our illegal drugs problem).” Mabilog said

The mayor said the city will learn from Espenido’s experience in fighting illegal drugs especially on identifying new players and where they are hiding.

“In the city of Iloilo, I will share with him our own strategies and compare notes on how to win this war at the barangay level,” Mabilog said.

He said he was open to ideas on how strengthen and tighten the campaign against illegal drugs.

“I look forward to working side by side with Chief Inspector Espenido as the President’s point-man in the battle against illegal drugs in Iloilo, both city and province,” the mayor said.

In a speech during rites commemorating National Heroes Day, the President announced that the next assignment of Espenido will be in Iloilo which he had labeled as “most shabulized” and “bedrock” of illegal drugs.

The President interrupted his prepared speech and called out to Espenido who was at the ceremony.

He cited Espenido’s recent record of assignment where alleged drug lords were killed in police operations including Mayor Rolando Espinosa in Albuera town in Leyte and Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog and 15 others in Ozamiz City.

“I will ask you again. You asked for the assignment sa Leyte, namatay ang mayor doon. You asked for another assignment sa Ozamiz, namatay ang mayor doon . Ngayon gusto mo sa Iloilo, kasi si Mabilog has been identified as a protector, mabuhi na siya? Gusto ko lang tanungin kasi ako naman ang pagbibintangan. (I will ask you again. You asked for the assignment in Leyte, the mayor died there. You asked for another assignment in Ozamiz, the mayor also died there. Now you want to be assigned in Iloilo because Mabilog has been identified as a protector. Will he live? I just want to ask because they might again put the blame on me),” the President said.

Last week the President said the drug problem in Iloilo has improved.

“Medyo wala na (somewhat gone),” he had said in a press conference last Monday.

Mabilog was among the officials named by the President in August last year as among those involved in illegal drugs, an allegation repeatedly denied by Mabilog.

The government has not filed any administrative or criminal charges against Mabilog a year after.

Mabilog and the city government have been actively implementing programs and activities against illegal drugs.

Among these is the putting up of community-based rehabilitation centers in each of the seven territorial districts for drug users with light to moderate levels of addiction.

Those who finished the program also underwent skills and livelihood training. These include sessions on defensive driving, training in basic carpentry and in basic computer programming.