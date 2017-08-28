10 Maute terrorists killed in Lake Lanao battle

Ten terrorists from the ISIS-linked Maute Group were killed by government troops as they tried to enter the main battle zone in Marawi City through Lanao Lake early Monday, the military said.

A three-hour gunbattle ensued after the terrorists aboard two motorized boats were intercepted by soldiers at about 2:30 a.m., said Cpt. Jo-Ann Petinglay of Joint Task Force Marawi.

“At 5 in the morning, upon searching the area, troops were able to recover five dead bodies of the enemy; one M16 rifle; and one motorized pump boat,” she said.

The soldiers were also able to shoot five more terrorists but their bodies were not recovered, she added.

One of the two boats sank during the pursuit.

Security forces are still searching for the boat and the five bodies, Petinglay said. CBB

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

For donation from overseas:

Inquirer Foundation Corp account:

Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860

Swift Code: BNORPHMM