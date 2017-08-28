LP: Philippines needs more heroes to take stand vs crimes

The Liberal Party (LP) challenged Filipinos to be “heroes” for the country and stand against the recent crimes, as they commemorate the National Heroes’ Day on Monday.

“Sino at ano ang bayani? Sa isang sitwasyong gaya ng pangkaraniwang krimen, may biktima, may salarin at may nagmamasid. Hindi natin gustong maging biktima, hindi rin natin nanaisin na maging salarin,” the LP said in a statement.

(Who and what are heroes? In situations like crimes, there is a victim, a criminal, and an observer. We don’t want to be victims, and we certainly don’t want to be criminals.)

“Bilang tagamasid, ano’ng gagawin natin? Tatayo na lang ba sa isang tabi at titingin? Manonood lang, matatakot at walang sasabihin?” it added.

(As an observer, what should we do? Should we just stand aside and look? Just watch, be afraid, and not say a word?)

The party said more individuals should rise up to the challenge amid the killings in the country.

“Marami na ang nagbuwis ng buhay, subalit kailangan ng bayan ang mas marami pang bayani,” the party said.

(Many people have given their lives, but our country still needs more heroes.)

“Hindi lang sa pagharap sa bala o sa pakikidigma namamalas ang kabayanihan, kundi sa pagsasantabi ng sariling interes, paggawa ng tama na walang inaasahang kapalit o pabuya,” it added.

(Being a hero doesn’t only mean facing guns and war, but it also means putting aside your own interests and doing the right thing without expecting anything in return.)

The LP also paid respect to the Filipino heroes, whom it said “fought dictatorship,” among others.

“Ngayong Araw ng mga Bayani, binibigyang karangalan at pagpapahalaga natin ang sakripisyo ng mga karaniwang Pilipinong tumugon sa hamon ng kanilang panahon, mga panahong tinatakot ang mamamayan para mailuklok ang diktadurya,” the LP said.

(This Hero’s Day, we are honoring the sacrifices of the Filipinos who rose up to the occasion of their times, the times where the public was being intimidated into dictatorship.)

The LP also called on the public to take part in the progress of the country.

“Kasama ng pagdakila natin sa mga bayani sa araw na ito, tinatawag tayong makiambag, sa kahit paanong paraan, para sa ikabubuti at ikauunlad ng Pilipinas,” the party said.

(As we honor the heroes today, we urging you to contribute, in any way you can, in improving the Philippines.)

“Sa panahong ito, kailangan ng bayan ang bayani, kahit walang mukha o pangalan na madaling tandaan, basta’t bukal at tapat ang paglilingkod sa sambayanan. Maaaring ikaw ito at ako,” the LP added.

(In these times, we need heroes, even without faces or names that are easy to remember, just as long as they’re honest in serving the country. This could be you and me.) JE