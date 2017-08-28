Duterte: Emulate our heroes

President Rodrigo Duterte urged Filipinos to emulate the men and women who laid the nation’s foundations as the country marks National Heroes’ Day on Monday.

The President paid homage to the courage, leadership and wisdom of the heroes who helped build the Filipino nation.

“As we commemorate the life and works of our national heroes, we must continue to embrace their ways in our daily undertakings. Let us emulate their example as we continue to realize our ideals and aspirations for ourselves and for our country,” Mr. Duterte said.

“Their courage, leadership and wisdom paved the way for us to enjoy the blessings of freedom, independence and democracy,” he added.

Mr. Duterte said the country’s heroes dedicated their lives to ensure that future generations could have a life that is full and comfortable.

“We are forever grateful for their noble deeds and sacrifice. Let us honor them by upholding the rule of law, protecting our nation and fostering goodwill among ourselves,” he said.

“We will harness the same virtues as we continue to fight against lawlessness, criminality and poverty that hinder us from achieving our full potential,” he added.