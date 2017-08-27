Maute patriarch dies after blood pressure shoots up – BJMP

Published: 9:41 p.m., Aug. 27, 2017 | Updated: 9:49 p.m., Aug. 27, 2017

The patriarch of the Maute clan died on Sunday in a government hospital where he was taken after his blood pressure shot up, according to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

Senior Insp. Xavier Solda, BJMP spokesperson, said Cayamora Maute died at around 3:07 p.m. after he was brought to the Taguig-Pateros District Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The initial report that we received was that his blood pressure shot up,” Solda said in an interview.

“Our nurse was constantly monitoring his situation and he was brought to the hospital, which is nearby, after his pulse rate dropped,” he added. “I still don’t have his death certificate and so I can’t say if he was declared dead on arrival.” Besides having hypertension, the Maute patriarch was diagnosed with diabetes and hepatitis. Cayamora Maute’s relatives had requested that the body be brought to Quiapo in Manila, Solda said. The Maute patriarch was detained at the BJMP jail complex in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig after he was arrested in Davao on June 6 with his second wife Kongan Balawag, daughter Norjanah, son-in-law Benzarali Tingao and driver Aljon Ismael. Ismael was later released. Task Force Davao discovered a grenade and a .45-caliber pistol in their vehicle. Two of Cayamora’s sons – Omarkhayam and Abdullah – led the group of terrorists that overran Marawi City on May 23. The government alleged that Cayamora was also involved in the group’s activities. /atm