Marawi evacuees get visit from Gloria Arroyo

Former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo visited Iligan City on Sunday to distribute hygiene packs for the families who fled from war-torn Marawi City.

She was accompanied by Iligan City Mayor Celso Regencia and Vice Mayor Jemar Vera Cruz during her visit to the National School of Fisheries in Barangay Buru-un and at the Sta. Elena evacuation center.

There are five evacuation centers in Iligan City sheltering more than 800 families, while another 14,000 families are living with relatives.

Macapagal-Arroyo had her roots to Iligan City as her maternal grandparents lived there in the 1950s. The former president also lived in her family’s ancestral house in Iligan during her childhood. CBB

