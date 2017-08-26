Big crowd joins Kian delos Santos funeral march

The body of 17-year-old Kian delos Santos will be put to rest Saturday more than a week after his death, but his family and supporters continue to call for a stop to the extrajudicial killings under President Duterte’s war on drugs.

A big crowd of funeralgoers yelled “Justice for Kian, justice for all, itigil ang pamamaslang!” on their way to Sta. Quiteria Church in Caloocan where a eulogy mass is to be officiated by Caloocan Bishop Pablo David.

The funeral march stopped at the Police Community Precinct 7, the station that ordered the “One Time, Big Time” operations that killed Delos Santos on Aug. 16, to offer a moment’s silence and prayers for the policemen.

Fr. George Alfonso, Sta. Quiteria parish priest, called on the police to “salve the ailment of drug addiction in the country, not with guns, but with prayers and promise of reform.”

Delos Santos was killed on Aug. 16 after allegedly shooting it out with policemen during a drug bust in their community.

His death subsequently caused a nationwide furor as critics and allies alike questioned the legitimacy of the police operations that killed him.

Kian was killed for allegedly fighting against the police while conducting anti-drug operations in Libis Baisa, Barangay 160, Caloocan City. However, a CCTV footage showed delos Santos being manhandled and dragged by the police before he was found dead.

During the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs hearing on the boy’s death, government forensic experts said that Kian was shot at close range while kneeling with his face down.

Kian’s death sparked public outrage against President Duterte’s violent campaign against illegal drugs, which has claimed the lives of thousands of suspected drug criminals.