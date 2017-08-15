Trillanes is a liar – Faeldon

You’re a liar.

This was the message of Nicanor Faeldon, the embattled commissioner of the Bureau of Customs (BOC), for Senator Antonio Trillanes IV

“As far as Mr. Trillanes is concerned, he’s a liar,” Faeldon said in an ambush interview on Tuesday.

The Senate blue ribbon committee resumed its inquiry on P6.4 billion worth of drug shipment from China into the country.

Faeldon was reacting to Trillanes’ earlier statement that he has “enough information to prove that Faeldon is at the heart of the controversy” hounding the agency.

Sought for reaction, Trillanes said he will not stoop down to Faeldon’s level.

“The public saw the irrational demeanor of Comm. Faeldon during the hearing. I will not stoop down to his level,” he said in a text message.

Trillanes advised Faeldon to prepare for the next hearing as he would show proof that the commissioner was lying about his involvement in the Customs mess.

“(Faeldon) should just prepare for the next hearing because I’ll present documentary evidence to show how he lied to the committee,” he said.

Recalling the time he got emotional during the hearing, Faeldon, meanwhile, said he cried for the good men of the BOC who are being persecuted over “baseless allegations.”

“Nakita niyo tumulo yung luha ko, bakit? Kasi the good guys in the bureau are being persecuted,” he said.

“You know there are a lot of good guys in the bureau. Innocent people have been hurt by these baseless accusations of so many people,” he added.

Earlier in the Senate inquiry, Faeldon refused to answer questions from his fellow soldier Trillanes, saying he did not want to justify the latter’s “preposterous” claims.

He responded to Trillanes’ questions only after committee chairman Richard Gordon called for a recess to talk to the beleaguered commissioner.

Faeldon later admitted that corruption is indeed happening within the agency.