Hapilon is now incapable of mounting significant attack—AFP

The military on Wednesday said Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon, who may have escaped Marawi City, could no longer launch an attack against the government and civilians.

“Ang kapasidad niya na mag-lunsad ng anumang klaseng pang-gugulo, hindi po kami naniniwala na kaya pa niya (His capacity to launch any kind of trouble, we don’t think he can still carry it out),” Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla said during the Mindanao Hour briefing in Malacañang.

READ: Act of cowardice, says Palace of Hapilon’s ‘escape’ from Marawi

ADVERTISEMENT

Padilla said the continued military offensive in Marawi City have reduced the force of the Maute group.

“Malaki na po ang nangyari noong mga tumagal na mga nakaraang linggo na ito. At ang kapasidad na magsagawa ng kaguluhan, sa scale na nakita sa Marawi, hindi na nila kakayanin iyan (There had been a big difference that happened these past few weeks. And their capacity to conduct trouble in the same scale as in Marawi is no longer possible for them),” he said.

The military official reiterated that the reported escaped of Hapilon was a clear display of his cowardice.

“Inuulit ko, ang pag-alis niya (Hapilon) sa lugar na iyon ay senyales ng cowardice o pagiging duwag. Kasi kung may bakbakan, ang pinakamahirap at pinakamasakit na mangyari ay iiwanan ka ng isang kinikilalang leader (I’m saying this again, his reported leaving the area is a sign of cowardice or being coward. Because in a firefight, the worst and saddest part to happen is when you’ll be left abandoned by the one you look up to as a leader),” he said.

“Pero kung saka-sakali man na totoo na ito na siya’y wala na diyan, ito’y nag-papatibay na naduwag na siya (If this is really true that he is no longer in the area, it is strongly proven that he is indeed a coward). It’s an act of cowardice, if he abandoned his fellow terrorists from inside and showing that he fled from the battle and left many more of his companions inside would not sit well and may be indicative of an infighting that is occurring among them,” he added.

Padilla said government troops were determined to arrest Hapilon whether dead or alive.

“It is important that he be caught dead or alive and it is in the interest of our country kasi matagal na siyang wanted (because he is long been wanted). Wanted siya ng ibang bansa na binigyan pa ng pabuya ang kanyang pagkaaresto at pagkapatay (He is wanted by other countries with a bounty on his head, whether dead or alive),” he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed a bounty of P10 million on Hapilon. The United States government also offered a $5-million bounty for his arrest for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of US nationals in the Philippines in 2001.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fighting in Marawi City erupted after the military raided the hideout of Hapilon on May 23, which prompted the President to declare martial law in the entire Mindanao region.

“Iyan ay nag-bibigay patibay na ang pagkahuli sa kanya o pagkapatay sa kanya ay napaka-importante (this only proves that his arrest or death is very important),” he said. JPV

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

For donation from overseas:

Inquirer Foundation Corp account:

Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860

Swift Code: BNORPHMM