June 28, 2017
Poe says new MMDA coding scheme will benefit only a few

Poe says new MMDA coding scheme will benefit only a few

/ 11:52 AM June 28, 2017
Car volume has been blamed as one of the main causes of the heavy traffic in Metro Manila.
EDWIN BACASMAS/INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

The public is not a guinea pig in experimenting solutions to the worsening traffic problem in Metro Manila, Senator Grace Poe on Wednesday said in a statement.

Poe was reacting to the Metro Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) proposal to expand further the present number coding scheme.
“While we want an immediate solution to the traffic problem, this should not be a ‘knee-jerk’ reaction, which will benefit only a few,” said Poe, who chairs the Senate committee on public services.

She explained that if the plan will push through, those who have the means will only buy another vehicle.

The Senator said the majority, specifically the commuting public, will suffer from the expanded traffic scheme because the government still cannot rely on public transport.

She said the MMDA should thoroughly study first the plan and conduct a nationwide consultation on the matter since it was already rejected by the Metro Manila Council when it was brought up last year. JPV

