Man who died during robbery was ‘scared to death’ — police
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor who suffered a fatal heart attack while working overnight at a Wisconsin Culver’s was “scared to death” when two armed men tried to rob the restaurant, police said.
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval told reporters Tuesday that the robbers would not allow other workers to help the 56-year-old man, who was suffering a medical emergency.
Authorities said the two masked robbers entered the restaurant about 3 a.m. while four men were working on a remodeling project. Police said one robber targeted the restaurant’s safe while the other robber held the men at gunpoint.
Koval said the robbers held the men captive for up to an hour.
The victim’s name was not released. Authorities considered his death a homicide.
