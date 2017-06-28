Toronto tower to remove Trump name

Montreal, Canada — A Trump-branded luxury hotel and residential tower in Canada’s largest city — a target of recurring protests over the US president’s policies — will be stripped of its name, its new owners announced Tuesday.

JCF Capital said it reached a deal with the Trump organization to buy out its contract to manage the 65-story building in downtown Toronto.

US President Donald Trump never owned the building, but his name has appeared on its facade since 2012.

Local media said the new owner acquired hundreds of unsold hotel units, residential units and retail space after the development defaulted on a construction loan.

In the wake of Trump’s presidential election win last year, protestors called for his name to be removed from the skyscraper.

The building and another one elsewhere in Vancouver have become popular gathering spots to protest US policies.