President alive, very well, says Malacañang official

“First and foremost, he’s alive and well. He’s very well. He’s just busy doing what he really needs to do.”

Malacañang on Tuesday sought to downplay widely publicized speculation about President Rodrigo Duterte’s health, sparked by his disappearance for six days — the longest he had vanished from the public eye.

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the President was “very busy” and was “on top of the situation” even though he did not make any public appearance from June 21 until June 26.

The President appeared in good shape and spoke extemporaneously during a nationally televised address on Tuesday evening at Malacañang’s Eid al-Fitr celebration marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

“Being out of the public eye, that is when he is really able to do office work. He signs papers. He reads. He consults. He’s actually very busy,” Abella said.

“The thing that is very important to note is that he’s on top of every situation. He is aware of what’s happening. He’s updated regularly,” Abella said.

“He reads. He views … He listens to this and he is quite aware,” he added.

No public appearance

His absence starting last week was the second time this month that Mr. Duterte has not made any public appearance for days.

The President, who is 72 years old, missed the Independence Day celebrations at Rizal Park in Manila on June 12 and remained out of the public eye until June 16, raising concerns about his health.

At that time, Abella said Mr. Duterte needed “some time off to rejuvenate” after spending 23 days on the road to oversee the implementation of martial law, declared on May 23 in Mindanao, following the siege of Marawi City by Islamic State-inspired militants.

“I’m saying that there is nothing to worry about in terms of sickness, major sickness. Considering the schedule that he has given, he needs to rest,” Abella said.

“He’s just taking some time off to rejuvenate … Tired. He’s just tired. Like I said, he has been on the road for about 23 days,” he said.

Photo releases

On June 16, the Palace released photos of the President working at Bahay Pagbabago in Malacañang and in Villamor Air Base as he was about to leave for Davao for the weekend.

The President then visited wounded government troops in Cagayan de Oro City and Marawi evacuees in Iligan on June 20 and was not seen again in public until Tuesday.

Abella said on June 22 that Mr. Duterte’s rest period was “not yet over,” adding that it was the President’s “work mode” or “style” to do his work out of the public eye for several days.

“And again, you know, this is just his, like we said, working style and it was not meant to cast aspersions upon anybody. But this is the way he works,” Abella said on Tuesday.

Health rumors

Known for his busy schedule and lengthy speeches, often several times a day, Mr. Duterte’s low profile has fueled rumors he is in declining health and that the government is trying to keep that under wraps.

Mr. Duterte’s known ailments include back problems, migraines due to nerve damage after a motorcycle accident and Barrett’s esophagus, which impacts his throat.

He also suffers from Buerger’s disease, caused by his heavy smoking in younger days, which can cause blockages in the blood vessels.

His aides have recently said he has been experiencing fatigue. His closest aide, Christopher “Bong” Go, on June 15 posted images on social media of Mr. Duterte signing documents and standing in front of a television showing a news bulletin, adding further fuel to rumors that something was wrong.

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said Filipinos should not be concerned.

“The public should not worry,” he told dzMM radio. “Our President is healthy.”