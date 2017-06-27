Maute fighters use water route to escape, ferry ammo

A supply officer of the Islamic State-linked Maute Group was arrested by authorities off Marawi City, the military said Tuesday.

Joint Task Force Marawi spokesperson Lt. Col. Jo-Ar Herrera said in a press briefing on Tuesday that the Maute member was arrested in the vicinity of Lake Lanao on Monday.

“Kahapon meron tayong nahuli na isang tao with his banca. Tayo po ay nag conduct ng investigation and we found out that this man is the one facilitating the entry of ammunitions, at ito rin yung tao na nagdadala ng wounded galing sa main battle area papunta dun sa south ng Lanao Lake,” he said.

According to Herrera, the arrest of the Maute member is significant, as it cut off the “logistical and medical highway” of the terrorist group.

“Ibig sabihin na-determine natin, naka-establish tayo ng mas matinding depensa dito sa Lanao lake,” Herrera said.

Security measures have been strengthened in the municipalities surrounding the lake to prevent the exit and entry of Maute fighters and supporters.

“Ang ginagawa po natin ngayon dyan ay nag-increase tayo ng patrols, nag-increase tayo ng capabilities so pinalakas natin yung ating depensa hindi lang po dun sa Lanao Lake kundi yung mga iba’t ibang municipalities na nandun,” Herrera said.

“Bakit sya essential dahil dito po talaga yung mass base, nandito po yung mga support system going south…Pinalakas natin yung depensa natin dyan, nag-increase tayo ng visibilities to watch and apprehend possible intruders or possible movements of the enemy going to Marawi City,” he added.

Herrera admitted that some Maute members may have escaped using the Lanao Lake route.

“Meron na talagang nakatakas… Ito ang manifestation naman ito dun sa mga nahuli somewhere, or outside Marawi City,” he said.

