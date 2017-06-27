Act of cowardice, says Palace of Hapilon’s escape from Marawi

Malacañang on Tuesday said Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon’s alleged escape from strife-torn Marawi City was an act of “cowardice.”

“Granting that this (Hapilon’s escape) is true, it would be a clear sign of his cowardice because he abandoned his companions and has ran away from the battle,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a Palace briefing.

Abella said the possible escape of Hapilon from Marawi could be an indication that the group is bound to break apart.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It may also be indicative of the infighting that may now be going within the group. It may be a matter of time before they disintegrate or self-destruct,” he said.

The Palace official said the military was still validating reports that Hapilon had fled Marawi City.

“There has been information saying that Isnilon Hapilon has left Marawi and abandoned his group. For now, all of these remain raw information, requiring validation by the AFP and various security agencies by government,” he said.

“Hence, we cannot issue any categorical statement on the matter until we get proof,” he added.

Lt. Col. Jo-ar Herrera, spokesperson of the Philippine Army’s 1st Infantry Division, earlier said they could not provide any specific information about Hapilon’s purported escape but he said the military had taken the reports seriously.

President Rodrigo Duterte put up a bounty of P10 million for Hapilon. The United States government also offered a $5-million bounty for his arrest for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of US nationals in the Philippines in 2001.

The fighting in Marawi City erupted after the military raided the hideout of Hapilon on May 23, which prompted the President to declare martial law in the entire Mindanao./rga