De Lima to Senate: Recognize heroism of soldiers, cops killed in Marawi

Senator Leila de Lima is urging the Senate leadership to commend the heroism of the members of the government forces who died fighting against the Maute terrorist group in Marawi City.

De Lima has filed Senate Resolution No. 411, proposing that the Senate, as an institution, recognize the members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) who fought Maute bandits in the city since May 23.

“The Senate of the Philippines salutes the courage of the members of the AFP and the PNP, and honors the valor and heroism of those who sacrificed their lives to ensure that the country is safe and secure from the threats of terrorism,” she said in her resolution dated June 19.

The former justice secretary said the entire nation owes the government forces the highest respect for selflessly offering “their lives in protecting the country’s democracy from Islamic extremist group.”

De Lima also listed in the resolution the names of the 58 slain soldiers and policemen. As of latest, casualties from the government side have reached 69.

“This tragic loss of lives is greatly felt not only by the government, but is mourned by the entire Filipino nation, which lost gallant members of the uniformed service,” De Lima said.

The senator, who is currently detained at the national police headquarters in Camp Crame, also reminded the Duterte administration not to ignore the possible humanitarian crisis that might result from the ongoing war in Marawi.

She noted accounts of trapped civilians, some of whom were forced to eat cardboard boxes to survive while waiting to be rescued from the conflict zone.

The military earlier said the Maute group still have control over some parts of Marawi.

Over 90 to 100 gunmen reportedly remained holed up in various parts of barangays (villages) Lilod, Bangolo, Raya Madaya and Marinaut. JPV/rga

