Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Duterte is ‘alive and very well’ — Palace

President’s absence not health-related, says Abella
/ 02:33 PM June 27, 2017

“He is alive and well” was how Malacañang defended on Tuesday the six-day absence of President Rodrigo Duterte from the public’s sight.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the President was busy with work and his absence was not health-related.

“No, it’s not,” Abella told reporters in Malacañang.

He said Duterte was just busy with the things he needs to accomplish.

“He is alive and well. He is very well. He is just busy with what he really needs to do,” he said.

Duterte was last seen in public on June 20 after he visited an evacuation center in Iligan City in Lanao del Sur. After then, the President did not have public engagements.

“Being out of the public eye is really when he gets to work… The thing important to know is he is on top of every situation,” Abella said.

Prior to his six-day absence, Duterte had a prolonged absence from June 12 to 17. Abella said Duterte was “just resting” during those times, dismissing claims the President was seriously ill. JE/rga

