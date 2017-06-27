Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Regions

Pangasinan town police chief, officer hurt in hostage ordeal

newsinfo / Regions
  • share this

Pangasinan town police chief, officer hurt in hostage ordeal

stabbing

INQUIRER.net PHOTO

DAGUPAN CITY — The police chief of Mangatarem town and a subordinate were hurt when they tried to subdue a drunk who held his family hostage Tuesday morning.

Chief Insp. Demosthenes Magnaan was wounded in the right arm when he parried a knife thrust by suspect Raymond Bugarin, 28.

Another officer, SPO1 Richard Castillo, suffered a head wound when Bugarin hit him with a lead pipe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigator PO3 Jaguar Gonzales said a drunken Bugarin locked himself with his family inside their house in Barangay Bogtong Centro before dawn Tuesday.

Magnaan and Castillo arrived at about 6 a.m. and tried to pacify Bugarin.

While the police official talked to the drunk, Bugarin’s family slipped out of the house through a back door.

Seeing that his family had escaped, Bugarin tried to stab Magnaan.

Castillo jumped the suspect and tried to hold him down but Bugarin swung a lead pipe at him, busting a wound on his head.

Bugarin was subdued by the policemen and now faces charges for double frustrated homicide and for alarm and scandal.

Magnaan suffered a small cut, while Castillo’s wound had to be closed with four stitches. CBB/rga

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: Hostage taking, Mangatarem, news, Pangasinan
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved