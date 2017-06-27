Negotiation for priest’s freedom gov’t’s call—bishop

It is the call of the government if it decides to negotiate for the freedom of the priest held by the Islamic State-inspired Maute group, Marawi Bishop Edwin dela Peña said on Tuesday.

“Kasi nasa gobyerno ‘yan, it’s in the government’s call, to decide to enter to negotiation or not. Alam natin na simula’t sapul ay ayaw nilang makipag-negotiate (We knew from the start that they don’t want to negotiate),” he told Radyo Veritas.

Fr. Teresito “Chito” Suganob, the vicar general of Marawi City, was one of the hostages taken by the Maute group when it attacked the city last month.

He added that the Church won’t be part of the negotiations for Suganob and other church workers.

“Maghintay na lang tayo kung ano ang susunod na hakbang ng gobyerno (Let’s just wait for the government’s next move). The ball is in their court,” he said.

One of the terrorists has reportedly offered the freedom of Suganob in exchange for the release of the parents of the Maute brothers, who were arrested in separate incidents early this month in Davao City and Lanao del Sur.

Dela Peña said they were happy to know that Suganob and other hostages were alive.

“Natutuwa tayo diyan (that makes us happy), that’s good news for us, well hindi lang naman si Father Chito (not just the news about Father Chito). We should not forget na marami siyang kasama, at mga kilala namin ‘yon kasama din namin sa bahay (We should not forget that he has companions too, and we know them because they live in one house with us),” he said.

Also on Tuesday, the government maintained its position that it wouldn’t negotiate with terrorists by rejecting the offer.

“If we will give in to their demands, it seems they are also terrorizing us. So negotiation is not possible,” peace secretary Jesus Dureza said. IDL/rga

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

For donation from overseas:

Inquirer Foundation Corp account:

Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860

Swift Code: BNORPHMM