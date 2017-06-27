Amid Maute swap offer, Palace says it won’t negotiate with terrorists

Malacañang on Tuesday reiterated that the government would not negotiate with terrorists amid the Maute Group’s condition to release a catholic priest in exchange for the extremists’ parents and relatives who are now in government custody.

“The government’s policy is not to negotiate with terrorists,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a Palace briefing.

The Maute parents were earlier arrested by authorities in separate operations in Mindanao. Maute patriarch Cayamora was arrested in June 7 while matriarch Ominta Farhana was nabbed on June 9.

A source told the Inquirer that Abdullah Maute was willing to release hostage Fr. Teresito “Chito” Suganob on the condition that his parents will be freed.

Abdullah is currently leading the fight against government forces in strife-torn Marawi City. IDL

