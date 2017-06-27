Ex-ARMM legislative arm member calls for Marawi safety measures

Former Regional Legislative Assembly member Samira Gutoc-Tomawis urged government to deploy firetrucks in areas where bombs are dropped in Marawi City.

“Fire trucks must be available so that fires do not catch on residences,” Gutoc-Tomawis said in a statement Monday.

Gutoc-Tomawis recently resigned as member of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission. She claimed that she resigned because of the military’s air strikes that also victimized innocent civilians and the insensitive rape jokes being delivered by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Government soldiers have been fighting Islamic State-inspired terrorists, led by the Maute group and the Abu Sayyaf, in Marawi City for more than a month now.

“While the AFP continues implementing aerial strikes on the ground, we urge counter-measures on damage that is wrought by such,” she said in a statement Monday.

She said aerial strikes “should be away from public establishments and residences without any threats.”

“These properties are product of hard-earned labor of the residents of the poorest province in the country,” she added.

Gutoc-Tomawis, who now leads the Ranao Rescue Team, said President Duterte should “heed civilian calls for residents to help in countering Maute through a dialogue.” JPV

