Despite taunts, Trillanes still proud of BBC interview

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV may have drawn ridicule from his controversial interview with BBC Hardtalk’s news anchor Stephen Sackur, but he considers it as “one of the proudest moments of (his) life.”

“Personally, knowing the impact of the interview to the global audience and knowing now that Hardtalk is very popular yet the most difficult talk show for any guest, I can honestly say that it is one of the proudest moments in my public life,” Trillanes said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sackur, in his interview with Trillanes, observed that his views on President Rodrigo Duterte and his policies were “out of tune” and “inharmonius” with public sentiment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saying the drug proliferation in the country is “not bad as it seems,” Trillanes claimed Duterte merely created his own problems.

The English broadcaster also mentioned that the country has become safer under Duterte’s rule. But Trillanes said Filipinos, while busy with their day-to-day living, have no idea yet on the “magnitude of the damage Duterte has done.”

The senator, a former soldier, stressed that people who have seen the interview are entitled to their own opinions.

“It is what it is. People who watched the full interview, not the spliced one, are entitled to their own opinions. The haters will hate; the believers will believe,” he said.

The staunch Duterte critic then hit his detractors taunting him for his supposed meltdown during the interview.

“Setting aside the trolls, the critics who gave very negative feedback presume that they can do better. But we very well know that they cannot. So, we march forward,” he said. IDL

RELATED STORIES

‘PH death squad’ just a product of Trillanes’ ‘fantasies’—Palace

ADVERTISEMENT

Trillanes describes Duterte administration an ‘epic fail’