Bloody weekend: Gunmen kill 7 in Metro Manila

Seven men were killed in separate shooting incidents reported over the weekend in Quezon City, Mandaluyong, San Juan and Pasig, the police said.

Only two of the seven cases were believed to be drug-related, based on the initial findings of investigators.

Aris Domingo, 29, was walking home on Star Street in Barangay Poblacion, Mandaluyong City, at 4:10 p.m. on Saturday when nine men on motorcycles shot him.

Domingo, who had just come from a Bible study, was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Barangay Poblacion desk officer Rodolfo Regacho said that Domingo, a former tricycle driver, was a drug user and pusher who had surrendered to officials.

In Pasig City, Ramil Enriquez, 43, and Jake Pisarada, 20—both jobless—were at the former’s house on Dr. Pilapil Street, Barangay San Miguel, when a group of men barged in and shot them around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Enriquez died on the spot but Pisarada remains in critical condition. A report from the Eastern Police District said that both men were on the drug watch list.

In San Juan City, a man was shot dead while a female boarder was hit by a stray bullet in Barangay West Crame around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Angelo Mark Rapista, 24, died due to multiple gunshot wounds while Ainah, 21, a saleslady, remains in the hospital for a gunshot wound in the buttocks. Witnesses said the gunmen wore jackets and face masks.

In Quezon City, four men were shot dead on Sunday. They were identified as store owner Ricky Casea, 25; Roel Canibel, 42; Danilo Melchor, 54; and Paolo Nicor.

Casea and Nicor were killed as they were standing out in the streets. Canibel was sleeping in his house when armed men barged inside while Melchor was ordering food when he was shot. The police have yet to determine if any of them were involved in drugs. —With a report from Jhesett O. Eñano