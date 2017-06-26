Monday, June 26, 2017
Duterte invites MILF leaders for Hari Raya celebration at Palace

/ 04:57 PM June 26, 2017
Iqbal

FILE – MILF peace negotiating panel chair Mohagher Iqbal. KRISTINE ANGELI SABILLO/INQUIRER.net

ZAMBOANGA CITY – President Duterte has invited the leaders of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) for an Eid al-Fitr or Hari Raya  celebration in Malacañang on Tuesday.

Mohaqher Iqbal, MILF chief peace negotiator, said they expect the meeting with the President to be more than celebrating the end of Ramadan.

“We want to discuss further the humanitarian crisis in Marawi City. On how the MILF can help as far as humanitarian intervention is concerned,” Iqbal said.

The Islamic State-inspired terrorists fighting government forces in Marawi earlier said they were willing to negotiate, but only with the MILF.

“(Before) the MILF decides, it has to coordinate fully with the government, especially those on the ground. We cannot do it alone. It has to be a bilateral decision, and the implementation has to be done by both parties,” Iqbal said.

