Robredo calls for unity amid Marawi crisis

BALO-I, Lanao del Norte – Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday called for unity amid what she described as a difficult situation, referring to the Marawi crisis.

“It’s really difficult (to tackle the problem) because we do not have a united front,” Robredo said.

She immediately clarified that the united front she was talking about was pertaining to the need for a unified effort to address the Marawi crisis.

“More than any other time in our country today, this is the time we need to show that we are one,” Robredo, who spent a few hours at the Al Markhazie Islamic Institute in Barangay Zapacan here.

It was Robredo’s second visit to evacuees here. Last month, she also visited evacuees in Iligan City.

Robredo said she “wanted to believe” that the military was doing everything to finish the problem against the Maute group and that while things have not ended yet, “everybody should do his or her share to help.”

“Everyone can help. We’re thankful though that there are private citizens who are helping on the problem of evacuation,” she added.

Robredo also said national agencies such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DWSD), other national agencies, and local officials like Mayor Elias Ali were also helping.

“The situation now is much better that when we first came,” she said.

Robredo said today, while the evacuees have not encountered any problem on food supply, their foremost problem is how to return to their places of origins.

“That we cannot answer as of yet….. But even if the problem is quite heavy, the situation is orderly in the sense that the situation of the families – even if how congested their areas are – is quite okay. The evacuation center is clean,” she said, referring to the Al Markhazie camp, wherein about 1,500 individuals have sought refuge.

Robredo said there are “a few evacuees” who fell ill and some of them were being helped by her office.

“We are bringing one to a hospital for dialysis. There is also a diabetic and two newborns,” she added.

Robredo said she was praying that the conflict in Marawi would end very soon so that the displaced residents – numbering 264,000 based on official figure released by Lanao del Sur provincial officials – could already return.

“It would be best for them that this is finished the soonest possible time,” Robredo added.

As to those complaining that they have lost their livelihood, Robredo said the government could help them through the Department of Trade and Industry and the DSWD.

“The government has been doing everything that it can. We can only hope that this would end soon,” she said.

Robredo also said that the Moro problem would not be over even after the fighting in Marawi had ended.

“Our belief is that we needed to seriously treat the peace process. This thing is what they have been asking for so long. We should show that we are also serious in finding ways to address (the Moro problem,” she added.

But she made clear that the Maute group should not be made part of the peace process.