Woman dies in freak motorcycle accident in Quezon

LUCENA CITY – A woman died while riding on a motorcycle being driven by her son in a freak accident in Tayabas City on Sunday, police said.

Chief Insp. Rexpher Gaoiran, Tayabas police chief, said the victim, Rodita Millar, 57, was riding the motorcycle with her son, Richard, 35, in Barangay (village) Baguio around 7:30 a.m. when her body shawl flew and accidentally entangled with the rear wheel of the motorcycle.

The victim consequently fell from the vehicle and hit the pavement, causing her fatal body and head injuries. She was taken to Tayabas Community Hospital but died while undergoing treatment two hours later.

“The driver had a crash helmet but his mother had none,” Gaoiran said in a phone interview. The son voluntarily surrendered to the police station after the incident. JE/rga