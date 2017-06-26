Cops foil NPA attack on police detachment in Zambales

OLONGAPO CITY- Police in Zambales province foiled an attack on a police detachment in Botolan town at dawn on Monday.

Around 20 armed men were seen crawling toward the platoon base of the 2nd Maneuver Provincial Public Safety Company (PPSC) in Barangay Taugtog at about 1 a.m., said SPO1 Larry Deliguin, investigator at Botolan Police Station.

Deliguin said PPSC personnel opened fire at the armed men, forcing them to retreat.

Police said the armed men were last seen headed toward Sitio (subvillage) Bihawo.

No one was reported hurt. The police said the group could be members of the New People’s Army, but at press time the communist rebels have not confirmed they were behind the attempted assault.

Deliguin said the police and army soldiers military were tracking down the armed group./rga