Tricycle driver killed, teenage girl wounded in Pangasinan shooting

DAGUPAN CITY, Pangasinan— A tricycle driver was killed while his 14-year-old passenger was wounded when they were shot by motorcycle-riding gunmen on their way to church on Sunday in Mangatarem town in Pangasinan province.

Rolando Corpuz, 48, and Rhea Bugarin, 14, were traversing the village road in Barangay (village) Sonson Ongkit on their way to the church at Barangay Paul at 4:50 a.m. when they were attacked.

Police said the gunmen may have tailed the victims from Barangay Pacalat.

Corpuz and Bugarin were taken to a hospital but Corpuz did not make it alive. The attackers fled after the shooting.