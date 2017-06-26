Gov’t readies P5-M grant for rebel halfway houses

Local government units may get P5 million to build halfway houses for communist rebel returnees, according to the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

The DILG has issued guidelines for the construction of halfway houses for former members of the New People’s Army in the provinces of Kalinga, Mountain Province, Northern Samar, Negros Oriental, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, and North Cotabato.

LGUs, including highly-urbanized cities, may access the fund under the Comprehensive Local Integration Program if they qualify based on the systems, procedures, and regulations prescribed by the department.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hopefully, many pro-vinces and [highly-urbanized cities] can comply with the requirements in order to access fund for the construction of halfway houses,” said DILG officer-in-charge Catalino Cuy.

Some of the criteria in the selection and prioritization for the fund are the high number of enrolled former rebels, the absence of a halfway house, the availability of donated lot or site to build the structure, and the accessibility of functional skills training programs.