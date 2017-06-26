DPWH looking for water impounding sites in Manila

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is looking for other sites in Manila where water retarding ponds can be built to prevent flooding in the city’s low-lying areas.

Although the agency is looking at a number of potential sites, Public Works Secretary Mark Villar said some of the property owners did not agree with the idea of an underground retarding pond.

“We are eyeing two sites within Manila if these are feasible enough. We are also looking at other areas with open spaces where we can build a water impounding facility,” he said. Villar made the remarks at a recent media forum last week.

The DPWH had proposed the construction of a catch basin underneath the University of Santo Tomas campus, an idea rejected by school officials.

In the meantime, Villar cited a flood control project which he said would help alleviate flooding on España Boulevard.

“In front of Manila Hotel near Roxas Boulevard, there’s a pumping station leading out of Manila Bay. That would help. For the long term, we hope to have a water impounding area to ease the floods,” he said.