Senators join Filipino Muslims in celebrating end of Ramadan

Senators on Sunday joined Filipino Muslims in celebrating the Feast of Ramadan amid the crisis in Marawi City.

“We mark the Eid’l Fitr, the end of the Holy Month of fasting or Ramadan, in a time of conflict,” Senator Grace Poe said in a statement.

“As a consequence of the fighting, thousands of families have left their homes and are in makeshift evacuation centers – trying to conquer the hunger, disease, fear, the heat and cold,” she said.

“After a month of fasting, introspection and quest of faith, let the occasion of Eid’l Fitr serve as symbol of our collective pursuit towards peace and unity, especially in this time when our solidarity as a nation is being put to test with the fighting in Marawi City,” she also said.

The senator urged Filipinos to stand stand together against the forces that “seek to instill fear in us.”

“This is a time for great hope and courage to stand up for our one nation with the guidance of Allah who brings the promise of love and peace. Eid Mubarak!” Poe said.

Senator Joel Villanueva also expressed unity with the Muslims in celebrating the culmination of Ramadan.

“We pray that we become stronger and united amid the conflict our fellow Filipinos in Mindanao are still facing. This is the time when both our faith and resolve are tested. May this day serve as a reminder for each one of us to truly exemplify a teaching common to all religions – to embrace peace and love,” Villanueva said in a statement.

The senator also thanked the Muslims in Marawi City who provided refuge for their Christian neighbors.

“We also take this opportunity to acknowledge the good-heartedness of Muslims in Marawi City who helped shield their Christian neighbors. This is not the time to see our differences but a chance to look after one another,” he said.

“Together, let us pray for peace to prevail in Marawi City and the rest of Mindanao, peace that would put an end to poverty and usher progress in a land that has long been deprived of the greatness it deserves,” Villanueva added.

Meanwhile, Senator Francis Pangilinan called on the public to mark the end of Ramadan as the symbol of hope, resilience and courage to fight forces threatening our freedom.

“Sa panahong ito, nawa ay maisaisip at maisagawa natin ang kahalagahan ng pagkaka-ugnay-ugnay, respeto sa kapwa at pagtutulungan lalo na sa panahon na dumadaan sa matinding pagsubok ang ating pagkakaisa bilang isang lahi,” Pangilinan said in a statement.

“Gawin natin itong simula ng panibagong pag-asa, katatagan at katapangan upang labanan ang karahasan at mga pwersang nagbabanta sa ating kalayaan. Mangibabaw sana ang pangako ng pagmamahal at kapayapaan na dala ni Allah,” the Liberal Party leader said.