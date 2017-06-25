On Pride Month, Robredo vows to fight LGBT discrimination in PH

“Kapit lang mga besh!” was what Vice President Leni Robredo told the LGBTs (lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgenders) in the country on the celebration of “Pride Month,” as she vows to fight discrimination against the LGBT community.

Robredo is one of the lawmakers who authored House Bill no. 3432 or the Anti-Discrimination Bill.

In a recorded video message, Robredo expressed admiration for the LGBT representatives for their “courage and unwavering dedication” to fight for their rights in the Catholic-dominated country.

“Magandang araw sa lahat ng mga kapatid natin na nagdiriwang ng Pride Month! Sa buwang ito, paigtingin natin ang pagpapahalaga sa tunay na kasarian sa pagkatao sa makabuluhang ambag sa lipunan ng ating mga kapatid sa LGBT community,” Robredo said.

(Good day to our brothers and sisters who are celebrating the Pride Month! In this month, let us intensify our appreciation of the true gender of every person and their significant contribution to the society and to the LGBT community.)

“Marami sa inyo ay beterano’t beterana na sa pagsulong ng mga karapatan ng LGBT. ‘Yung iba, ilang Pride Marches na ang in-organisa, pinuntahan, pinondohan, at nirampahan. Bilib po kami sa inyong tapang at walang sawang dedikasyon. Kung anuman po ang magagandang bagay na tinatamasa ng LGBT community ngayon ay utang natin sa inyo,” she said.

(Many of you have become veterans in the fight for LGBT rights. Some of you have organized, funded and attended Pride Marches in the past. We admire you for your courage and unwavering dedication. Whatever successes the LGBT community have attained, we owe it all to you.)

The Vice President noted how far the LGBT community has come now that there are more LGBT executives, lawyers, doctors, actors and actresses, and politicians in the country.

“Ngayon, marami sa mga kasama natin ay humahawak ng mahalaga at maimpluwensyang posisyon sa ating lipunan—mga executives, lawyers, doctors, mga artista, at mga politiko,” she said.

(Now more than ever, many of you are already holding significant and influential positions in the society—executives, lawyers, doctors, artists, and politicians.)

“Malayo na ang ating narating tungo sa paglakas ng boses ng ating mga kapatid na LGBT at pagbuti ng ating pakikitungo sa isa’t isa. Kaya naman nakikita natin na maganda ang kinabukasan para sa LGBT community,” Robredo added.

(The LGBTs have come a long way towards raising the voice of our LGBT brothers and sisters and improving our relationship with each other. That’s why we could see that the future is promising for the LGBT community.)

But Robredo said she will continue to push for the equality of the LGBT members.

“Gayunpaman, patuloy nating tututukan ang pagsulong sa karapatan ng LGBT laban sa lahat na uri ng diskriminasyon at karahasang nakikita pa rin natin sa ating kapaligiran.”

(However, we would still continue to focus on pushing for LGBT rights against all kinds of discrimination and violence that we still see in our environment.)

“Sama-sama tayong kumilos upang suportahan ang Anti-Discrimination Bill at ang pagbigay ng pantay na karapatan sa edukasyon, economic opportunities, at health services, lalo na dahil sa dumadaming kaso ng HIV-AIDS,” Robredo said.

(Let’s all work together to support the Anti-Discrimination Bill and providing equal rights to education, economic opportunities, and health services, especially because of the increasing number of HIV-AIDS cases in the country.)

“Kaya natin ito, basta’t tayo ay sama sama, kapit lang tayo mga besh!” she ended.

In the third year celebration of the Pride Month, hundreds joined the Metro Manila Pride March on Saturday in Marikina City. JE

