Duterte on Eid’l Fitr: Faith will see us through

President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday greeted Filipino Muslims who are celebrating Eid’l Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan.

“The first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal always brings great joy to our Muslim brothers and sisters,” Duterte said in a statement. “This signifies the successful journey towards spiritual purification through a month-long fasting.”

“May this renewed sense of spiritual accomplishment give you the strength and courage to cultivate our communities,” he said.

The President, in his message, seemed to also encourage the Muslim community to stay positive amid the ongoing conflict in Marawi City.

“In times when all odds seem stacked against us, it is our willpower and faith that will always see us through,” he said. “Let us channel our energies towards fostering national unity – because dedicating our lives to the betterment of humanity is the best way to demonstrate our devotion to God.”

He said Filipinos should work together in “building a society that is grounded on love, mutual respect and understanding.”

Duterte earlier declared June 26 as a regular holiday in observance of Eid’l Fitr.

It has been a month since Marawi crisis started, leaving hundreds of people dead and thousands of families displaced./rga

