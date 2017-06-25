2 Abu Sayyaf members charged with rebellion after inquest

A criminal complaint has been filed against two arrested Abu Sayyaf members believed to have provided medical treatment to wounded terrorists fighting government troops in Marawi City.

Jadzrie Harad Saabdula and Jamal Kalib Jamil were presented before a special panel of prosecutors of the Department of Justice (DOJ) late Saturday to undergo inquest proceedings for rebellion.

The inquest was conducted inside Camp Evangelista where the arrested suspected members and supporters of the Maute group are detained.

An inquest is an informal and summary investigation conducted by the public prosecutor in a criminal case involving persons arrested and detained without the benefit of a warrant of arrest issued by a court.

The two are included in the arrest order issued by Defense Secretary and martial law administrator Delfin Lorenzana.

After the inquest, the rebellion case will be filed before the Cagayan De Oro regional trial court.

Saabdula, 50, a nurse at the Banguingui (former Tongkil town) municipal hospital who went on absence without leave, is the brother of slain Abu Sayyaf leader Nadzmi Saabdula alias Commander Global.

Saabdula and Jamil were arrested last Thursday while they were purchasing a bulk of assorted medicines at a pharmacy in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur. JE/rga

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

For donation from overseas:

Inquirer Foundation Corp account:

Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860

Swift Code: BNORPHMM